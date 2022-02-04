Rosamund Pike has been cast as the lead in the virus thriller 'Rich Flu', in which a disease begins killing off some of the world's richest people.
Rosamund Pike will lead the cast of 'Rich Flu'.
The 43-year-old actress has been tapped to star in the virus thriller in which a deadly disease begins killing off wealthy people.
The movie is being directed by Spanish filmmaker Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia from a script he has penned with Pedro Rivero. 'Spencer' director Pablo Larrain is a producer on the film via his Fabula banner.
The flick sees a mysterious disease killing off some of the richest and most influential people on the planet starting with the billionaires, then the multi-millionaires and so on.
As it threatens to strike anyone with any sort of fortune, the world descends into panic as the human race attempts to flood the market with assets that are no longer wanted.
The film explores how far someone would go to save their skin when the wealth that made the world go round suddenly becomes deadly dangerous.
Gaztelu-Urrutia said: "'Rich Flu' is an immense physical saga, full of twists, obstacles and surprises. But, above all, it is a complex and provocative emotional journey to the depths of the human soul and the pinnacles of glorious self-indulgence.
"Only an artist with the bravery and intelligence of Rosamund Pike could bring this film to life. I'm extremely grateful for the incredible and highly-respected team at Sierra/Affinity for their support in sharing our project at the Berlin market."
Principal photography on the project is due to begin in the autumn with Sierra/Affinity handling international sales and launching the movie at the virtual European Film Market in Berlin.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
'A United Kingdom' is the story of Sir Seretse Khama who, in 1948, caused a...
Based on a powerful true story from the late 1940s, this drama is packed with...
Once upon a time, a handsome, intelligent man fell in love with an equally clever...
This intriguing drama takes on some darkly resonant themes with such an oddly bright and...
A young nurse training to work in surgery is encouraged to go on a blind...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Although its story easily could have spun right off the rails, this British comedy uses...
With an approach so saccharine that it makes Eat Pray Love look like an edgy...
When Doug (David Tennant) and his family travel to the Scottish Highlands for his father's...
Nick Dunne finds himself at the fore of a police investigation when his wife Amy...
Hector (Simon Pegg) is a top psychiatrist who may appear to have everything one needs...
Three young children are about to learn what adulthood is really like when they take...