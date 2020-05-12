'Quantum of Solace' actor Rory Kinnear has revealed that his beloved sister Karina has died from Covid-19.
Rory Kinnear's sister has died from Covid-19.
The 'Quantum of Solace' actor is devastated by the loss of his beloved sibling Karina, 48 - who suffered brain damage due to a lack of oxygen at birth, became paralysed from the waist down aged 19 following an operation on her spine and suffered kidney damage due to sepsis in 2014 - and revealed that their family had to say goodbye to her via FaceTime.
He wrote in The Guardian newspaper: ''My sister Karina has died at the age of 48. She tested positive for coronavirus early last week and it quickly attacked her stomach, her lungs and her kidneys.
''On Saturday (09.05.20) we all variously FaceTimed her to tell her how much she meant to us and tried to raise one more of her life-affirming laughs, desperately scanning the screen for any sign of responsiveness, any sign of hope... and on Sunday (10.05.20) lunchtime we were, with great kindness and tact, told we should say our final virtual goodbyes.
''A nurse, Patricia, held up Karina's iPad while my mum, via FaceTime on her mobile, narrated a favourite story of hers for the last time and thanked her for the happiness she had brought us all. Mum then held up her home phone to her mobile, where my other sister, Kirsty, at hers, was able to say how much she loved her and would miss her. And then Kirsty held up her husband's phone to hers where I, on loudspeaker, from my house, played Karina one of her favourite songs and told her how proud I was to have been her brother and what gratitude I felt for what she had taught me about life.''
Rory, 44, admitted the family had feared this outcome ever since they first heard about the coronavirus outbreak in Italy in February, and they knew the disease would be extremely dangerous for Karina due to her diminished lung capacity.
Praising his sister as ''ebullient, brave and wry, with a passion for noise, laughter, family and chaos'', Rory went on to call for ''more support, more options and more recognition'' in the UK for people with disabilities.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
With an extra dose of attitude and energy, this Irish comedy-drama hits us like a...
Chad Cutler is an Irish traveller who entered a life of crime at a young...
James Bond has never played by the rules, but this time he may have gone...
It seems James Bond's flighty career has all boiled down to this moment. He's in...
Truly enjoyable British romantic-comedies come along so rarely (Four Weddings and a Funeral was more...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
A simple train journey can have incredibly far-reaching consequences. When Nancy (Lake Bell) meets Jessica...
A biopic that plays out like a cerebral thriller, this film traces the life of...
It's World War II and things are looking bleak as the allies struggle to decipher...
Alan Turing is a mathematician whose genius leads him to be enlisted in a major...
Bruce Garrett is a self-doubting, overweight office worker who has very little luck with women...
Bruce Garrett may not have much going for him being overweight, low in confidence and...
While this strikingly well-made film is a great calling card for rising-star filmmaker Norris, it's...