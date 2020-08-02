Ronan Keating has ''fallen in love with [his] wife all over again'' during lockdown.

The 43-year-old pop star and his spouse Storm welcomed their daughter Coco into the world shortly after the UK went into lockdown, and the former Boyzone frontman - who also has Cooper, two, with his wife, and Jack, 21, Missy, 19, and 15-year-old Ali with ex-wife Yvonne - admitted the tot's arrival couldn't have come at a better time.

He gushed: ''We've been in a special little bubble for the last few months. I've fallen in love with my wife all over again - she's been so amazing.

''Coco's birth actually came at a good time because, usually, I'm away touring for months. I haven't been at home this much since I was 16 and although it's been a shock to the system, I've loved every minute. It's been incredible to watch Coco's every development so closely.''

However, with Jack and Ali still living in their native Ireland, Ronan ''really struggled'' not being able to see them - but he is thankful they recently got to meet their new half-sister.

He told Closer magazine: ''I really struggled not seeing the kids and it was surreal that Coco's brothers and sisters couldn't be around when she was born.

''But they met when we had a Father's Day barbecue on 21 June at my home in London. Jack and Ali flew over and it was wonderful to have the children back together.''

Although he has a happy family life, Ronan and Storm aren't planning more children and the 38-year-old beauty is pushing her husband to have a vasectomy.

He said: ''Storm said to me a few weeks ago, 'You're going to get the snip now.' Of course I will have a say in the conversation but I'm fine with it.

''We are properly into each other. I adore her and I remind her every day - I don't let her forget. I feel very lucky to have found someone I love so much.''