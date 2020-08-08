Ronan Keating and his wife Storm won't be adding to their brood.

The Boyzone star and his model spouse - who have Cooper, three, and Coco, born in March - have both agreed they are done having children.

Father-of-five Ronan - who also has Jack, 21, Missy, 19 and Ali, 14, with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly - told The Sun newspaper:

''No more babies. Both Storm and I have decided that's it, done. We are very happy.''

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 43-year-old singer - who released his 11th solo album 'Twenty Twenty' last month - has been blessed with getting to spend every day seeing his little daughter Coco ''progress'', which he gushed has been a ''very special experience''.

On his longer than expected paternity leave, he said: ''The plan was to take a three-week holiday, but it has turned into four months.

''It's been amazing to be there for every single moment, from waking up in the morning, looking at her, to every bath and bedtime.

''It's been a very special experience to witness her progress every single day.''

Meanwhile, the 'Life Is a Rollercoaster' hitmaker revealed he and Storm, 38, are considering moving to her native Australia in the future.

He said: ''When Ali is a bit older we will spend more time there. We haven't decided exactly where yet but Australia is a very important place in our lives. I love the way of life and the people.''

The 'No Matter What' singer gushed about how ''absolutely blessed'' he is to be married to Storm and he values her honesty when it comes to giving her opinion on his music because she always tells him what she thinks even if it's not what he wants to hear.

He admitted: ''You never know what the future has in store for you.

''I am absolutely blessed to have Storm in my life. I can always lean on her to give me the honest answer, even when it's not the answer I want. But I will listen. I might not like the answer, but I respect it.''