Ronan Keating thought his looks would stop him from landing a spot in Boyzone.
Ronan Keating didn't think he was good-looking enough to land a place in Boyzone.
The 44-year-old singer has recalled turning up to his audition and feeling intimated by how much "better looking" the other guys were.
He shared: "I remember turning up.
"There were 300 guys there, and I remember looking around thinking, 'I'm never going to get in this band.'
"Everybody looked better than me.
"I thought, 'I'll never make it through.' I was wrong."
Ronan went on to have chart-topping success along with his bandmates - Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, Shane Lynch, and the late Stephen Gately - after they were put together in 1993 by Louis Walsh.
But the 'Life Is A Rollercoaster' hitmaker confessed that he doesn't miss their outfits and the dance routines.
He said: "No, definitely not.
"I miss the guys, I miss the lads and our little bubble, our little world.
"But no, I don't miss the costumes and the dancing routines!"
Ronan - who is set to play Cornbury Festival in Oxfordshire on July 10 - also revealed that his tour rider is practically the same, other than he's swapped out bourbon for a more sophisticated choice of red wine.
He told Heat magazine: "Red wine, water and some chocolate.
"That's really my rider now.
"Back then, it was Jack Daniel's and cheese plates - oh no, I do get a cheese plate now.
"It was more Jack Daniel's and sweets.
"I don't have much of that anymore."
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
Simplistic and sometimes painfully goofy, this Australian musical comedy only holds the attention by occasionally...
Pat Clifton has long nursed a passion for delivering mail as the much-loved postman of...
Pat Clifton is well-known in the village of Greendale for, not only his prompt and...