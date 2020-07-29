Father-of-five Ronan Keating has joked about having a vasectomy.

The 43-year-old singer has Jack, 21, Missy, 19, and Ali, 14, with first wife Yvonne Connolly along with three-year-old Cooper and four month-old Coco Knox with wife Storm and quipped that plans for the procedure are going ''really well''.

After Storm joked in February that Ronan would need to have a vasectomy, NovaFM host Wippa, from Fitzy & Wippa asked Ronan how the plans were going.

And Ronan quipped: ''Yeah it's going really well!''

The star also opened up about what it was like for him and Storm, 38, to welcome their latest child in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: ''She's gorgeous lads, she's absolutely beautiful. It was just Storm and I in the hospital with the bubba, so it was a bit weird.

''It was unique, it was bizarre to be honest... it was a bit weird to not have the other kids there. It's a weird time, the world is a mad place right now it's bananas.''

Ronan admitted it had been hard for Australian Storm to be separated from her family during the pandemic but revealed that his mother-in-law had been with them when the baby was born.

He said: ''Luckily her mum was with us when Coco was born, she flew out from Australia just before lockdown. She was with us for six weeks and when she went back she had to quarantine in a hotel in Sydney for two weeks.''