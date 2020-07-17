Ron Perlman's estranged wife has responded to his divorce petition - eight months later.

The 'Hellboy' actor submitted documents to end his marriage to Opal Stone in November 2019 - in which he explained they had separated in May that year - and his former partner has only now filed her own response.

Opal has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split but did not list a date of separation.

She has requested spousal support and wants Ron - who she marred in February 1981 - to also pay her legal fees.

The 70-year-old actor had also cited irreconcilable differences in his petition, and the date of separation he listed, 10 May, was just five days before he had sparked speculation his marriage was in trouble after he was pictured kissing Allison Dunbar, who has appeared on his Crackle series 'StartUp'.

Child support isn't an issue as Ron and Opal's son Brandon and daughter Blake are adults, and in his legal documents, the 'Pacific Rim' star had confirmed he will pay spousal support to the jewellery designer if required to.

Ron hasn't shared a photo of Opal since April 2018, when he reposted a picture Blake had shared of her mother from 1987.

He captioned the Instagram post: ''Sumthin my daughter posted. Whudisit throwback Tuesday or sumthin? Repost from @blake_perlman using @RepostRegramApp - #parents . . . c1987 [heart emoji] (sic)''

They last appeared on a red carpet together that same month.

Meanwhile, Ron recently admitted he rejected the chance to make a cameo appearance in the 'Hellboy' reboot - in which David Harbour took over the title role - because Guillermo del Toro wasn't directing.

He explained: ''The reboot was something I had the opportunity to participate in and decided that the only version of 'Hellboy' I'm interested in is the one I do with Guillermo and so in walking away from it, I truly walked away from it, and haven't seen it or heard much about it.

''I wished them well, but it was not in my bailiwick.''