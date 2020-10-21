Disney+ have confirmed that a television sequel series to the fantasy film 'Willow' is in the works.
The streaming service has revealed that a television series following on from the events of Ron Howard's 1988 fantasy film. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has returned to the universe as an executive producer with original star Warwick Davis reprising his role as the titular hero Willow Ufgood.
'Crazy Rich Asians' director Jon M. Chu has been tapped to direct the pilot and executive produce. The series is from Lucasfilm and represents the company's first non 'Star Wars' venture since 2015.
Bob Dolman, who wrote the original movie, is involved as a consulting producer while Kathleen Kennedy is on board as an executive producer. Jonathan Kasdan and Wendy Mericle will serve as showrunners.
Ron, 66, said in a statement: "It's creatively exciting to not only revisit the world and characters first conceived by George Lucas, Bob Dolman and myself but to see it take flight in such fresh, fun and cinematic ways through the imagination of Jon Kasdan and Team Willow.
"This isn't a nostalgic throw-back, it's a creative lean forward and it's a blast to be a part of it all."
Jon, 40, added: "Growing up in the 80s, 'Willow' has had a profound effect on me.
"The story of the bravest heroes in the least likely places allowed me, an Asian-American kid growing up in a Chinese restaurant looking to go to Hollywood, to believe in the power of our own will, determination and of course, inner magic. So the fact that I get to work with my heroes from Kathleen Kennedy to Ron Howard is bigger than a dream-come-true.
"Jon Kasdan and Wendy Mericle have added such groundbreaking new characters and delightful surprises to this timeless story that I can't wait for the world to come along on this epic journey with us."
