Ron Howard says there is "interest' in a sequel to his 'Star Wars' flick 'Solo' but confirmed that no project is in the works as of yet.
Ron Howard believes there is "interest" in a 'Solo' follow-up.
The Oscar-winning director confirmed that there is currently no development on a sequel to the 2018 movie based on 'Star Wars' icon Han Solo but suggested that there is a lot of support for the characters.
Ron explained: "No rumblings, though, and this is not a spoiler or anything, but I think there is interest in those characters. I think there's interest in the gangster world somewhere down the line."
The 66-year-old filmmaker explained that the popularity of 'Solo' "bodes well" for a future movie.
Howard told the Lights, Camera, Barstool podcast: "One great thing is that there's been a lot of affection shown for Solo kind of in its afterlife, and so of course that keeps boding well for them to eventually turn it around."
The flick starred Alden Ehrenreich and he previously admitted that he would be prepared to reprise the role – although it would depend on the story.
The 30-year-old actor said: "It depends on what it is. It depends on how it is done. It depends if it feels innate to the story."
Alden also explained why he decided to step away from the spotlight following the exposure of being in a 'Star Wars' movie.
He explained: "It was basically a three-year experience from pre-production to the release of the movie and I just wanted to be a person, connect with people in my life, spend time and develop as a person outside of those worlds. And then you never know."
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
Since novelist Dan Brown wrote a new thriller featuring the symbologist Robert Langdon, Tom Hanks...
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
In 1962 The Beatles were signed to a management deal with a local record shop...
Professor Robert Langdon wakes up in a hospital feeling terrible and suffering from serious nightmares....
Inferno comes as the third in the series of Ron Howard's film interpretations of Dan...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
In August of 1819, The Essex set sail from New England. The whaling ship set...