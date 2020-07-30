Ron Howard has revealed that there is currently ''no sequel planned'' for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.
The Oscar-winning director helmed the 2018 'Star Wars' prequel, which starred Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, but has revealed that a second movie is not currently being considered, despite the end of the movie setting up plot threads for a follow-up.
In an interview on Sirius XM, Ron said: ''Well, there's no sequel planned now and it's amazing to be part of a 'Star Wars' movie that seems to be a kind of underground hit, which is not what you'd expect, but that's been an odd, strange journey for that movie.''
The 66-year-old filmmaker also cleared up the rumours that he was offered the chance to direct 'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace' - the first movie in the prequel trilogy - but advised franchise creator George Lucas to helm the motion picture himself. He also suggested that Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis had also given Lucasfilm founder George similar advice.
Ron explained: ''Ultimately, I said the same thing to George that I think Bob Z. and Steven said, which was, 'You should do this yourself, George'. And that's ultimately what he did.''
Ehrenreich previously revealed that he was open to playing the role of Millennium Falcon captain Han Solo again, depending on the story.
He said: ''It depends on what it is. It depends on how it's done. It depends if it feels innate to the story.''
Ehrenreich is unsure about plans for a 'Solo' sequel but suggested that he has heard rumours from the 'Star Wars' universe that could see him reprising the role.
The 'Hail, Caesar!' star said: ''I don't know anything about that. I mean, you know, I think our movie was kind of the last of the conventional-era 'Star Wars' movie releases. I've heard some stuff, but nothing concrete.''
