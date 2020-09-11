Artist:
Song title: All The Rage
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rock

As part of the re-issue of their 1972 album 'Goats Head Soup', The Rolling Stones have released a new lyric video for the song 'All The Rage'; a never before released (and recently completed) track from the original Jamaica recording sessions.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

The Rolling Stones - All The...

The Rolling Stones - Ride Em...

The Rolling Stones - Hate To...

Rolling Stones Totally Stripped

Rolling Stones - Exhibitionism Featurette

The Rolling Stones - Mojo Working...

Charlie Is My Darling

The Rolling Stones - (I Cant...

The Rolling Stones, Rain Fall Down,...

Stoned The Brian Jones Story Trailer...