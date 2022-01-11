The Rolling Stones are being immortalised in stamp form.

Royal Mail has announced a set of 12 stamps in tribute to the iconic rock 'n' roll band to mark their 60th anniversary.

A number of the stamps will feature some of the 'Gimme Shelter' rockers' most iconic performances, including 1969’s London Hyde Park concert, which was held two days after the passing of founding member Brian Jones on July 5.

The Stones In The Park gig saw Mick Taylor step in the late guitarist's shoes and he was later replaced by current member Ronnie Wood.

The band's sets at the Knebworth Festival in August 1976, and in Rotterdam from the summer of 1995 also made the cut.

There are also two photographs of the band and two of their world tour posters.

The Rolling Stones – now comprising Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, both 78, and Ronnie, 74, following the passing of drummer Charlie Watts aged 80 in August 2021 – have become the fourth band to be honoured with a stamp collection by Royal Mail, following in the footsteps of The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Queen.

Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, and the late David Bowie have also got the stamp treatment in recent years.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of public affairs and policy, said: “Few bands in the history of rock have managed to carve out a career as rich and expansive as that of the Rolling Stones.

“They have created some of modern music’s most iconic and inspirational albums, with ground-breaking live performances to match.”

Collectors can get their hands on the Stones' collection from January 20.