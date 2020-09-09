Despite having to postpone the continuing dates of their No Filter Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Rolling Stones have made sure they are still very much visible this year. Between the release of their quarantine-inspired single Living in a Ghost Town (their first new song since 2012) and the epic re-release of their 1973 album Goats Head Soup this September, we've hardly been able to escape them! But why is it that this iconic rock 'n' roll band are still so important to us?

The Rolling Stones at the 'Crossfire Hurricane' Premiere in London, 2015 / Photo Credit: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/PA Images

1. They're basically immortal

It feels like they've already been around forever, and indeed they have at least 17 grandchildren between them, but the fact that they've never really changed as a band really gives us the impression that they'll go on and on forever. Mick Jagger will never not have sex appeal, and all four of them will maintain a certain level of godliness for years to come; something that most bands lose in time.

2. They've never released a bad album

It has been a retrospective revision in some cases, but the band have rarely released an album that wasn't critically acclaimed, or at least overwhelmingly positive. Even the few polarising records among their back catalogue have made the top 10 in either UK or US (or both) charts. We're by no means suggesting that every album is a masterpiece, but missing the mark isn't something that comes easily to the Stones.

3. They're stamina knows no bounds

For a set of musicians well into their 70s, they've barely stopped touring since they began in the early 60s. In fact, they've toured every year since 2012 (excluding this year, of course, which can't be helped). And that's despite health problems that have arisen since; Ronnie Wood even refused chemotherapy for his lung cancer upon his diagnosis in 2017, and Mick Jagger ended up having surgery on his heart, but they still continued their 2017-2019 No Filter Tour.

4. They're not limited to one genre

They're one of the most iconic rock bands in the world, but let's not forget that they took their name from a Muddy Waters song. It's, of course, no secret that blues is the true heart of The Rolling Stones, but they've always proved themselves adept at exploring other genres including traditional folk, country, psychedelic rock and disco.

5. They've never pretended to be anything they're not

We are well aware of the womanising, heavy drug use and even criminal charges that have plagued the band throughout the years, but somehow it doesn't seem to matter. They've always been candid about their tumultuous lives and have never tried to defend themselves for their behaviour. They're even honest about their often shaky relationships with each other.

6. They've had some great collaborations

The Rolling Stones have worked with everyone from Jimmy Page to Sheryl Crow, Tom Waits to Eric Clapton; as well as more contemporary musicians like Florence + The Machine, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran. We love a band who love to team up with other musicians, no matter how far removed they are from them in terms of musical style.