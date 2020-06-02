Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has adopted a five-year-old greyhound during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 78-year-old musician and his wife Shirley have welcomed new pet Suzie - who was rescued by the Forever Hounds Trust - into their home, and the organisation was delighted to help them find the right pet pooch for them to give a home to.

In a statement, Jan Lake - Chair of Trustees for Forever Hounds Trust - said: ''It's a really difficult time for everyone at the moment, and that includes animal rescue charities as well.

''There are still so many dogs that need our help but due to the extra precautions we have to take due to the coronavirus pandemic rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing a dog is a much lengthier process than it has been previously.

''We are still able to home dogs, but we can only do it in certain circumstances.

''Luckily Shirley and Charlie are well-known to the charity and we were able to find the right dog for their family.''

The 'Gimme Shelter' rocker's wife is a long-time supporter of the charity, which looks to find the best fit for each dog and potential family.

Although there are added difficulties due to the ongoing health crisis, the trust is continuing to do the best it can.

Jan added: ''It's so important that we keep working to rescue dogs throughout this period as there is no let-up in the number needing our help and as soon as we find a home for one there is another needing the space in our kennels and foster homes.''

Meanwhile, Charlie's bandmate Ronnie Wood - who completes the group with Keith Richards and Sir Mick Jagger - recently designed new Rolling Stones artwork to raise money for St George's Hospital, London.

A spokesperson for the hospital said: ''We're extremely grateful to Ronnie for donating this very special artwork to St George's. We know that staff and patients will be really excited to see it on display in the hospital. The uplifting and optimistic message will mean so much to them.''