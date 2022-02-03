Roland Emmerich believes that 'Star Wars' and Marvel movies have "ruined" the film industry "a little bit" as directors are less likely to take risks on original projects.
Roland Emmerich has accused 'Star Wars' and Marvel movies of "ruining" the film industry.
The 66-year-old director has helmed movies such as 'Independence Day' and 'The Day After Tomorrow' but lamented that the popularity of big franchises prevents other filmmakers from working on original projects.
Asked if the disaster genre has changed in recent times, Roland told Den of Geek: "Oh yes. Because naturally Marvel and DC Comics, and 'Star Wars', have pretty much taken over. It's ruining our industry a little bit, because nobody does anything original anymore."
The 'Moonfall' director says it is now more difficult to make a film based on an original idea and admits that his reputation was key to getting his latest movie – which stars Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson – made.
Roland explained: "You should make bold new movies, you know?
"And I think, actually, Christopher Nolan is the master of that. He is someone who can make movies about whatever he wants. I have it a little bit harder, but I still have a big enough name – especially when it's a disaster (movie) or has some sort of disaster theme."
The director recently revealed how he was planning to make a 'Moonfall' trilogy but is now uncertain about making follow-up projects.
Roland said: "I'm not very high on sequels. But I tried this time to make this a trilogy, but I am not sure even if I want it anymore.
"I think if I do a sequel, I will make it a little bit more like the original 'Star Wars', the second one will have a huge cliffhanger. Because that's totally lost on people.
"Everything always has to be clean cut. Why not leave them hanging and say, 'We left you hanging, see the conclusion in two years.'"
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
Two decades is a long time to wait for a sequel, especially one starring much...
Everyone knows the tale of David Levinson and Captain Steven Hiller, the two men at...
Danny Winters is a young man in 1969, who becomes disenfranchised from the marginalisation and...
This may look exactly like Gerard Butler's over-serious Olympus Has Fallen, but it's actually that...
When USCP officer John Cale is turned down as he applies for a highly coveted...
Edward de Vere is the illegitimate child of Queen Elizabeth I, as well as the...
You'd think that with mammoths, saber-tooth tigers, and large, screeching birds you wouldn't need much...
The sad thing about the cast of the new Gozilla is this: you can't put...