Roger Waters has accused David Gilmour of locking him out of Pink Floyd's website and social media pages.

The iconic band's co-founder and the guitarist have had an acrimonious relationship since Roger first quit the group in 1965, and now he has claimed David has ''banned'' him from posting on all of their online platforms.

The 76-year-old musician's request for ''equal access'' comes after he dropped a new version of their track 'Mother' from the iconic 1979 LP, 'The Wall', and him being unable to promote it through their various channels.

In a video post on Twitter, he said: ''One and half million of you have viewed our new version of 'Mother', which is lovely - it really warms my heart.

''But it does bring up the question: Why is this video not available on a website that calls itself The Pink Floyd website?

''Well, the answer to that is because nothing from me is on the website - I am banned by David Gilmour from the website.''

Roger insisted that he had tried to make amends with David when he met up with him and drummer Nick Mason, so they can get ''past this awful impasse that we have and predicament we find ourself in.''

Whilst he slammed him for thinking he ''owns Pink Floyd''.

He continued: ''About a year ago, I convened a sort of Camp David for the surviving members of Pink Floyd at a hotel at an airport in London, where I proposed all kinds of measures to get past this awful impasse that we have and predicament we find ourself in.

''It bore no fruit, I'm sorry to say, but one of the things I asked for, I suggested that because whoever the 30 million of you are who subscribe to the web page, you do so because of the body of work the five of us created: That's Syd (Barrett, me, Rick (Wright), Nick (Mason) and David (Gilmour) over a number of years.

''And in consequence, it seems to me that it would be fair and correct if we should have equal access to you all and share our projects.

''David thinks he owns it. I think he thinks that because I left the band in 1985, that he owns Pink Floyd, that he is Pink Floyd and I'm irrelevant and I should just keep my mouth shut.''

Roger then called out David for posting his wife Polly Samson's Von Trapped Family live-streams on their channels.

He added: ''We're all welcome to our opinions, but there have been rumblings and grumblings in the ranks.

''I'm told by friends of mine that some of the questions being asked are: 'Why do we have to sit and watch Polly Samson, year after year, month after month, day after day - and the Von Trapps reading us excerpts from their novels to get us to go to sleep at night?'

''It's a very good question, and yet we don't get to hear anything about what Roger's doing, about 'This Is Not A Drill', or when he makes a piece of work.

''None of his work is publicised, or his film with Sean Evans 'US + Them', which has just gone out is not mentioned.

''We're not allowed to even mention such a fact on the official Pink Floyd website.

''This is wrong. We should rise up ... or, just change the name of the band to Spinal Tap and then everything will be hunky dory.''

Roger recently revealed he aimed to make peace with David when he met up with him and Nick, but it didn't go to plan and he insisted that a reunion is just not going to happen.

He said at the time: ''It wouldn't be nice. It would be f***ing awful.

''Obviously if you're a fan of those days of Pink Floyd, well then you have a different point of view.

''But I had to live through it. That was my life.

''I know in the wake of it I've been cast as something of a villain by whoever ... so be it!

''I can live with that. But would I trade my liberty for those chains? No f***ing way.''

Roger previously sued his former bandmates David, Nick and late keyboard player Rick Wright, to stop them from using the Pink Floyd name which was a battle he ultimately lost and later accepted was ''wrong'' to start.

Since his departure, Roger has only performed with Nick and David back in 2005 at the Live 8 charity concert in London, and during his own performance of 'The Wall' at The O2 arena in 2011 on a rendition of 'Comfortably Numb'.