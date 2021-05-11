Roger Daltrey thinks agriculture saved him from the excesses of fame.

The 77-year-old music star relishes spending time in the countryside and thinks it's helped to keep him out of trouble over the years.

Roger - who starred in The Who alongside the likes of Pete Townshend, John Entwistle and Keith Moon - shared: "It's a way of life - I got into it in the early 80s because I needed a balance in my life and the lunacy of the rock 'n' roll world.

"I was a straight one in our mob. I was with with three addicts and I was the straight guy because I had to drive the van, I had to collect the money, to make sure everyone got to the gig - I'd pull them out of bed.

"Someone needs to do that job if this group was going to make it.

"The rest of my life would have been a one-way ticket on the factory floor, so there's no doubt in my mind that this group is going to make it."

Roger admitted to have a totally different approach to life compared to his bandmates.

However, he thinks it was needed in order to keep their ambitions afloat.

He said: "In their minds, life was one big party. It wasn't easy because I missed a lot of fun."

Roger now owns a 400-acre property and he admits it's been his saviour amid the coronavirus crisis.

He told the 'Tea With Me' podcast: "I've got a lot of room to walk around.

"The rhythm of the land doesn't change - your farming doesn't stop. There's an old saying that you live like you die tomorrow, but you farm like you live forever."