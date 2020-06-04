The Who frontman Roger Daltrey admitted that fame had a downside as it distanced him from friends.
The Who frontman became a global star in the 1960s with the rock band's success but he admits it distanced him from his old pals.
Appearing on Good Morning Britain', Roger touched on the issue after being asked what he misses most amid the coronavirus lockdown.
The 76-year-old singer said: ''Human contact. That's what I didn't like about being a celebrity.
''It kind of distanced me from my mates and everyone treated me differently immediately after I became famous, I didn't like that.
''I never wanted to be different. I like to just chat to people and be treated normally. I just miss that human contact.''
Roger also described the lockdown restrictions as a ''nightmare'' - but admitted he and wife Heather are lucky as they live on a farm in Sussex, South-East England.
He said: ''It's like three months of Sundays. In that sense it's a nightmare.
''I live on a farm so it hasn't been too bad ... it's not been completely isolating for myself and my wife.''
The rock legend also reflected on his career with the 'My Generation' hitmakers, pointing out that he will always remember watching the sun rise as they waited to perform at the iconic Woodstock Festival in 1969.
When asked for his favourite memory with The Who, Roger told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: ''I suppose the sun coming up at Woodstock.
''The sun pokes its head over the horizon. That moment, and it was very near to the end of the show, when I was so looking forward to coming up.''
