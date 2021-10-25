Sir Rod Stewart has announced the UK leg of his world tour.

The 76-year-old rocker is set to hit the road for a global jaunt in 2022 in support of his upcoming 31st studio album, 'The Tears of Hercules'.

The arena run kicks off in Nottingham on November 16, before heading to London, Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester, and wrapping in Newcastle on December 22.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (29.10.21) at 9am at LiveNation.co.uk

The musician has missed performing on stage so much these past 18 months or so that he recently admitted he would have jumped at the chance to play to a room full of coffins, because he's so "desperate" to hit the stage.

Rod said last month ahead of his Las Vegas residency shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace: "I'd play to a room full of coffins right now, I'm so desperate to perform.

"I've got October in Vegas looking forward to that but we really go mad next year, touring seven months out of 12."

Meanwhile, the 'Maggie May' singer recently confessed his new record is all about love and sex.

Rod recently unveiled 'The Tears of Hercules' and released the lead single 'One More Time', which is about wanting to bed a former flame after a breakup, and the track 'Hold On'.

And the music icon - who is married to Penny Lancaster - spilled: "The story behind the song is you know when you break up with somebody and the sex was amazing and you just want to do it one more time?

"That's what the song is about. It's happened to all of us I'm sure.

"The songs are more or less life stories. Unfortunately, a lot of them have got to do with love and sex on this album. Well not, unfortunately, that's the way I was feeling and they are just things that have happened to me."

The 12-track LP, which is released on November 12, marks the 'Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?' hitmaker's fourth new album of original material since 2013, with nine new tracks featured alongside covers of songs by the likes of Marc Jordan and Johnny Cash.

Sir Rod Stewart's 2022 UK tour dates:

16th November 2022, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

22nd November 2022, London The O2

29th November 2022, Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

6th December 2022, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

9th December 2022, Birmingham, Utilita Arena

13th December 2022, Leeds, First Direct Arena

14th December 2022, Manchester, AO Arena

17th December 2022, Newcastle Utilita Arena