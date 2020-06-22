Rochelle Humes ''felt nervous'' about taking her daughter back to school.

The 31-year-old TV presenter revealed in an Instagram post that she was worried about returning to the school run with Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, for the first time since March on Monday (22.06.20) morning.

She wrote on the social media site: ''Monday morning post school run the first one for Alaia in 3 months. I thought I'd be jumping for joy but I have felt so nervous all morning, well in fact from last night. She was okay ish... I was not!!

''I'm sure I'll be fine tomorrow after having the day to myself haha but right now I can't wait to go back and pick her up. Anyone else? (sic)''

The former Saturdays singer - who is expecting her third child - has been spending lockdown with husband Marvin and the girls, with Marvin admitting that quarantine has ''gifted'' him time to spend with the family.

The JLS singer said: ''Home is special for us, and we've tried to keep making fantastic memories and spend quality time as a family during lockdown. It's even more special with a baby boy on the way too. Trying to navigate family life and work commitments during lockdown at times has been challenging but we've both embraced the new normal, I guess, for ourselves but also the girls. We've shifted our outlook to see it as time that's been gifted to us to spend together at home.''

The couple are expecting a baby boy and Marvin is delighted to have a son on the way.

The 35-year-old singer said: ''Even my dog's a girl, I'm so happy that finally a little Marv's coming along. Of course, listen, if it was a girl I would've loved that just as much, but of course it's a nice feeling to know I've got a little man on the way.''