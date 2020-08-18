Rochelle Humes was ''convinced'' she couldn't have a son.

The Saturdays singer - who has daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, four, with husband Marvin Humes - admits she was shocked when she found out she was having a baby boy as she believed she was always destined to have girls.

She said: ''I'll be honest with you, every time I go for a scan, I get them to double check his bits because I'm just not convinced that I can make boys. I thought we were just girl parents and that was us. The girls are really excited, he doesn't stand a chance in this house, bless him. I could just see his future already being ruled. Marvin does like being the man of the house, as much as he's excited to have a boy, but he does like to feel quite needed really.''

And Rochelle has found being pregnant in summer tough.

Speaking about her pregnancy, she shared: ''I've never done a summer pregnancy before, it leaves much to be desired. The heat and being pregnant with a bump isn't the cutest thing, being pregnant in lockdown has been a funny one. Not being able to escape, what's been nice is I've never been pregnant and been able to just slow down, especially during the sicky phase.''

Meanwhile, Rochelle admits she was ''apprehensive'' about sending her children back to school following the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to ITV's Loose Women, she added: ''I was really sort of apprehensive about it, but now I really think mine have really missed the routine we need that bit of structure now. You try at home, but they need their friends, mentally as well, my whole thing was if we can get the kids through the pandemic then we can pick up the schoolwork on the other side.''