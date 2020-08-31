Rochelle Humes' fame makes her feel ''uncomfortable''.
Rochelle Humes' fame makes her feel ''uncomfortable''.
The Saturdays singer admits she finds it a ''strange concept'' that people she's never met feel like they know her already.
Speaking on Instagram Live, she said: ''I think you never get used to people feeling like they know you because that's always a strange concept. It's not that I don't like it. I'll feel people looking at me in the shop and I'll think, 'Oh my God, have I got a bogey?' I'll forget and I never really know how to handle it. In those sorts of scenarios I'm actually quite shy because I never know how to react. I think, 'I just want to go home'. I feel uncomfortable.''
Rochelle has been able to spend more time with her husband Marvin Humes and their two children - Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three - during lockdown and he previously revealed he is glad it ''gifted'' him time to spend with his family, especially with a new child on the way.
The JLS singer said: ''Home is special for us, and we've tried to keep making fantastic memories and spend quality time as a family during lockdown. It's even more special with a baby boy on the way too.
''Trying to navigate family life and work commitments during lockdown at times has been challenging but we've both embraced the new normal, I guess, for ourselves but also the girls. We've shifted our outlook to see it as time that's been gifted to us to spend together at home.''
Marvin and Rochelle are expecting a baby boy and the 'Love You More' hitmaker recently admitted he is delighted to have ''a little Marv'' on the way.
Marvin said: ''Even my dog's a girl, I'm so happy that finally a little Marv's coming along. Of course, listen, if it was a girl I would've loved that just as much, but of course it's a nice feeling to know I've got a little man on the way.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...