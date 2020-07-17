Rochelle Humes is feeling guilty for working whilst Marvin Humes is moving house for them.

The former Saturdays singer presented ITV's This Morning on Friday (17.07.20), where she confessed to her co-host Ore Oduba and the show's viewers that she was meant to be helping her husband move house but has to head to work instead.

Ore said to her: ''The thing is Roch, because everyone knows you as a multi-tasker, superwoman, this isn't even the most important thing you're doing today, is it? What are you doing after 12:30pm?''

To which she replied: ''Moving house. I'm sort of not doing it, at the minute I've just got a picture of Marvin watching in the background whilst moving boxes going, 'She's not doing nothing because she's going to meet us there at the other end.' So yeah, thanks hubby and mum and everyone that's doing that without me, I feel a little bit bad about it.''

Meanwhile, Marvin - who is expecting a third child with Rochelle - previously confessed he is glad lockdown has ''gifted'' him time to spend with his family.

The JLS singer - who has Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three - said: ''Home is special for us, and we've tried to keep making fantastic memories and spend quality time as a family during lockdown. It's even more special with a baby boy on the way too. Trying to navigate family life and work commitments during lockdown at times has been challenging but we've both embraced the new normal, I guess, for ourselves but also the girls. We've shifted our outlook to see it as time that's been gifted to us to spend together at home.''