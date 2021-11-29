Rochelle Humes loves having have 'pared back' beauty routine since leaving The Saturdays.
Rochelle Humes says her make-up routine is “pared back” from her days in the Saturdays.
The 32-year-old former pop star had quite a "dramatic" look when she was in the 'Issues' group - which also consisted of Mollie King, Una Healy, Frankie Bridge and Vanessa White - but she favours something much more simple these days.
She told Fabulous magazine: “In The Saturdays, we wore a lot of heavy make-up. It was quite dramatic in those days - almost like a uniform. Since then, my look has become quite pared back, and I don’t like much make up.”
The 'Hit List' host hailed Rihanna as her "beauty icon" because she “has the skin of a goddess”.
When she does wear make-up, Rochelle - who has Alaia-Mai, eight, Valentina, four, and Blake, 13 months, with husband Marvin Humes - finds only Augustinus Bader The Cream Cleansing Gel removes it afterwards and she insisted it's worth the £50 price tag.
She said: “It’s not cheap but it’s the only thing that removes my make-up.”
For an affordable multifunctional nifty product, she suggested coconut oil for getting rid of pesky zits and other problems.
Rochelle said: “Coconut oil. I once had a facial on holiday and they put coconut oil on a spot. I thought it would make it really greasy, but the next day it was gone. I have a jar of it now and use it on my eyelashes and eyebrows, too.”
She also hailed Philip Kingsley Elasticizer pre-shampoo a "beauty bag essential".
She noted: "It’s so good and it’s not gonna break the bank [at £20].”
