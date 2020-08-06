Rochelle Humes finds it ''so emotional'' talking about racism.

The former Saturdays singer opened up about her own experience with racism earlier this week and she admits being so ''honest'' about her own feelings and experiences had been like a ''therapy session''.

Speaking on The One Show, she said: ''I didn't realise it would go there when I was talking. It was almost like a therapy session. We were talking honestly and openly and I think that is what is so important when it comes to a topic about race. It was so emotional. The experiences I had as a little one, if I think of my kids coming home and saying the same thing I can't even imagine having to have those conversations.''

Meanwhile, Rochelle previously revealed she had tried to ''scrub [her] skin off'' as a child after being racially abused.

She said: ''My legs were red because I'd tried to scrub my skin off. I'm not upset for me, I'm just upset because I think, 'My little girl is the same age. I just don't know how I would handle that.''

Rochelle admitted taking part in the documentary had been ''overwhelming'' because it reminded her that racism is still ''normalised and accepted'' today and she worried about how her children will be targeted or ''judged negatively'' because of their skin colour.

She wrote alongside the clip: ''Opening up about racism and my challenges was overwhelming as it reminded me that we still live in a world where racism is normalised and accepted. I don't want my children growing up in a world where they think that their heritage and skin colour could be judged negatively. That's why I was so emotional, not for me, but for every child or person who has been made to feel like they were not enough because of their skin colour. So I allowed myself to open up and be vulnerable about this topic publicly to help support others through shared experience and also educate people on the lasting impact racism and discrimination can have on people.''