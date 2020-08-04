Robyn has teased a new song with SG Lewis.

The 41-year-old Swedish pop star took to social media to post a clip of the track and simply captioned the post with the date of August 5.

She wrote: ''5/8'', and added a puzzle emoji.

SG then posted the clip on his own Twitter page and reassured fans that the track is coming on Wednesday (05.08.20) and that Robyn had shared the US format for the date.

He explained: ''English date format btw don't worry people it's coming Wednesday lol (sic)''

Earlier this year, Robyn revealed she was planning to hit the studio this summer to work on her next album.

Though it's not known whether the song will feature on the follow-up to 2018's 'Honey'.

She teased: ''There are leftovers.

''Some of them I'm going to record this summer, I hope.

''Usually, I finish songs. If I start them, I finish them.

''The last album took eight years. I hope it won't take that long next time.''

Robyn added that she has to feel ''inspired'' otherwise she won't write ''good songs''.

She admitted: ''What keeps me doing it is that I love the feeling of being inspired. If you're not inspired, you don't write good songs.''

Meanwhile, Robyn previously revealed she needed therapy before releasing 'Honey' and used psychedelic drugs to beat her depression.

The 'With Every Heart Beat' hitmaker spent so much time away from the music business after suffering in the wake of her split from her on/off filmmaker boyfriend Max Vitali and struggling with the grief she experienced when her mentor Christian Falk died of pancreatic cancer in 2014.

And the musician had therapy ''three times a week'' to help her get over both losses and also decided to use 'micro-dosing' with natural highs such as magic mushrooms and the ayahuasca brew of the Amazonian tribes to help her get her mind right.

She said: ''I went to therapy three times a week. Well I think psychedelic drugs are definitely useful in those periods of your life. It balanced me chemically. To me it's like a cleanse. Like self-care. But it was a very now-and-then thing.

''Psychedelics are like travelling - they shift your perception. You come to a new country and you're like, 'Oh that's what a bus looks like.' If you're stuck in one way of thinking, travel, take some mushrooms, do something that just gets you out of your head. I've also done ayahuasca, but that's a much more heavy thing.''