Robyn has cancelled her performances at Way Out West, Bergen Fest and PiPfest.

The 'Show Me Love' hitmaker has revealed she won't be playing at the festivals this summer after "circumstances have shifted", thus preventing her from being part of the lineups.

She wrote on Twitter: "It is an understatement to say that I was looking forward to headlining at Way Out West, Pip and Bergen Fest this summer, but circumstances have shifted and I unfortunately won’t be able to for this year. I’m so sorry about this."

However, the 42-year-old singer promised to "reunite" with fans once her upcoming album is finished, and she's looking to get back on the road "as soon as I can".

She added: "But there are many exciting things to come and even though it is taking a little longer, I can’t wait to reunite with you as soon as my new album is ready.

“I’ve missed playing for you so much and I’m still planning to go back on tour as soon as I can. All my love, Robyn.”

Her most recent release was 'Call My Name' - a collaboration with Swedish duo Smile - which she released in October.

At the time, she hailed the song as a "true pleasure" to work on.

She said: "I love singing ‘Call My Name’, and it was a true pleasure to record it and rave around in this beautiful song together with Joakim and Björn."

Fans can't wait for Robyn to drop the follow-up to 2018's 'Honey', and back in 2020 she opened up about how she'll be choosing the tracklist for the next LP.

She explained: "There are leftovers. Some of them I'm going to record this summer, I hope.

"Usually, I finish songs. If I start them, I finish them.

"The last album took eight years. I hope it won't take that long next time."