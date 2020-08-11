Robin Williams' daughter Zelda often feels like a ''roadside memorial'' to her late father.

The iconic actor sadly passed away on August 11 2014 when he took his own life, and as the sixth anniversary of his death approaches, his 31-year-old daughter Zelda - whom Robin had with his ex-wife Marsha Garces - has said she won't be marking the date on social media because it takes too much of a toll on her mental health.

On Monday (10.08.20), Zelda wrote: ''Tomorrow is Dad's death anniversary. As always, I will not be here.

''It's hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world's need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss. As I've said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial - a place, not a person - where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed.''

The 'Dead of Summer' actress also said the outpouring of messages from Robin's fans can leave her ''emotionally buried under a pile of other's memories'' instead of her own.

She added: ''Tomorrow, it is simply too much. In my stead, if you find yourself in crisis and seek out this page hoping to be close to him somehow, please, use any of the following resources if you find you need them. Whoever out there needs to hear it, please use this as your signpost in the desert. Reach out. Seek help. Keep fighting.''

Alongside her message, Zelda also included the contact information for several hotlines for suicide prevention and resources for anxiety and depression around the world.

Zelda's post comes after she previously honoured the 'Jumanji' star - who also had sons Zachary, 37, and Cody, 28 - on what would have been his 69th birthday on July 21 by donating $69.69 to various local homeless shelters.

She wrote on social media at the time: ''Today would've been Dad's 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can. Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today. (sic)''