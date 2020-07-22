Robin Williams' daughter has marked what would have been his 69th birthday with a string of charity donations.

The actress-and-writer urged fans of the late actor - who took his own life in August 2014 - to join her in a ''hearty, immature belly laugh'' by handing very specific amounts of money to good causes in honour of the fact the 'Mrs. Doubtfire' star would have been celebrating a number which has sexual connotations.

She tweeted on Tuesday (21.07.20): ''Today would've been Dad's 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can.

''Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today.''

Zelda then shared a string of screenshots of receipts of her donations, which saw she'd given money to organisations including Midnight Mission, Union Rescue Mission and LGBTQ centres in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

She wrote: ''Gonna go back to being off socials for awhile (as I do yearly), but thanks for joining me in honoring Dad (and the number 69) today! ... it was 'nice.'(sic)''

At the beginning of the year, Zelda reflected on the last decade and admitted it had been a mix of extreme emotions.

She wrote: ''I'm not sure I will ever cry or laugh harder than I have these last 10 years. So much has been lost... and so much gained.

''Most of the time I'm at a loss to describe what it feels like to look back at this past decade, it seems almost impossible to take it all in or sum it all up.

''As I leave behind my 20s and this calendar enters theirs, I can honestly say I don't know what the next decade holds for any of us. I am certain there will be joy and pain, pleasure and anger.

''The world is in turmoil and so are many hearts. But each night I see the sky change colors I find I am so endlessly grateful for another day to come, and to share this big old rock with all of you.

''Happy New Year, and welcome to the 20's, world! I'll let you know how the 30s are after the next ten rotations around the sun!''