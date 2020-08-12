Robin Williams' son Zak has vowed to ''continue to fight for what's good in the world'' in honour of his late father.

The 37-year-old actor took to social media on Tuesday (11.08.20) to honour the sixth anniversary since his father, the iconic actor Robin Williams, took his own life in August 2014 at the age of 63.

In a glowing tribute, Zak - who named his own son, McLaurin Clement Williams, after his late father, whose middle name was McLaurin - said he and many others ''carry [Robin's] spirit within their hearts'', and promised to help people ''connect'' with those around them.

He wrote: ''Dad, today marks six years since your passing. Your legacy lives on in your family and in those who carry your spirit within their hearts. We will continue to fight for what's good in the world, for peace, and for connecting people instead of tearing them apart. Love you so much! (sic)''

Zak's tribute came the day after his sister Zelda Williams insisted she wouldn't be marking the date on social media, because comments from Robin's fans can often leave her feeling like a ''roadside memorial''.

She explained: ''Tomorrow is Dad's death anniversary. As always, I will not be here.

''It's hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world's need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss. As I've said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial - a place, not a person - where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed.''

The 'Dead of Summer' actress also said the outpouring of messages from Robin's fans can leave her ''emotionally buried under a pile of other's memories'' instead of her own.

She added: ''Tomorrow, it is simply too much. In my stead, if you find yourself in crisis and seek out this page hoping to be close to him somehow, please, use any of the following resources if you find you need them. Whoever out there needs to hear it, please use this as your signpost in the desert. Reach out. Seek help. Keep fighting.''

Alongside her message, Zelda also included the contact information for several hotlines for suicide prevention and resources for anxiety and depression around the world.

Last month, Zelda honoured the 'Jumanji' star - who also had son Cody, 28 - on what would have been his 69th birthday on July 21 by donating $69.69 to various local homeless shelters.

She wrote on social media at the time: ''Today would've been Dad's 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can. Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today. (sic)''