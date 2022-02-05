Robert Smith has insisted that The Cure will not tour without new material.
Robert Smith says The Cure are working on a new album.
The 62-year-old singer/songwriter assured fans that he and his bandmates are planning to have new music to perform once they hit the road on tour again and revealed his desire to release a new album is "overwhelming".
He tweeted: "We will be performing songs from a new album when we next play…or we won’t be playing at all! And I really want to play…so that means…
"It means my desire to release a new album is overwhelming!"
The band are now under pressure to finish a new record as they are set to go on tour in October.
The 'Friday I'm In Love' band will kick off the 44-date European and UK tour in Riga, Latvia on October 6 before concluding five arena shows in Britain at London's SSE Arena on December 11.
It was previously revealed that fans will be treated to a 135 minute show and a "67 minute" new album was also mooted, which would mark the group's first record since 2008's '4:13 Dream'.
The group have confirmed that the line-up for the tour will feature bassist Simon Gallup, who said in August that he had left the band "with a slightly heavy heart" as he was "fed up of betrayal". Two months later, however, he appeared to confirm that he had re-joined The Cure.
