Movie director Robert Rodriguez is set to direct a 'We Can Be Heroes' sequel.
Netflix hopes Robert Rodriguez can recreate the success of 'Spy Kids'.
The 53-year-old filmmaker has revealed that the streaming service approached him about making a movie franchise, having previously enjoyed huge success as the director of the 'Spy Kids' films.
He explained: "My most rabid fanbase all these years, by far, has been my kid films. My 'Spy Kids' audience. These kids watch those movies over and over because they're action films made for children and families, in particular at a time when they need empowerment.
"Netflix came to me because the 'Spy Kids' movies had done just so well on their service. They said 'Could you make a series of films that do that?' And I said, 'I'd love to!'"
Robert subsequently wrote and directed 'We Can Be Heroes' last year.
And after the success of the first film, Netflix wasted no time in ordering a sequel.
Asked whether he will be directing the sequel, Robert - who previously helmed 'From Dusk till Dawn' - told Collider: "Oh, absolutely. I love making those films. They're so creative. The adults have a great time too. Most of the adults in the cast had kids too that couldn't watch any of their movies. So it's a great building of a world.
"My own children work on the films. So it's like a family affair. It's family time. You're making products for other families, and you're checking all the boxes, living the best life."
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Antipodean singer-songwriter Aidan Whitehall, aka AODHAN, is "stoked" following the release of his latest five track EP in July.
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown...
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...
Longtime buddies Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez have worked together before (Four Rooms, Sin City),...
There are few respectable filmmakers in the world that would take on the difficult challenge...
You typically have to maintain low expectations for a comic book movie. For every Spider-Man,...
Finally. We always knew Robert Rodriguez had talent as a filmmaker. We were...