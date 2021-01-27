Robert Rodriguez is to reboot the 'Spy Kids' franchise.

The 52-year-old director will return to the spy comedy series as he will write and helm a new movie for Skydance Media that will revolve around the adventures of a multicultural family.

The 'Spy Kids' franchise launched in 2001and starred Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara as Carmen and Juni Cortez, who have to save their parents (played by Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino) when they're kidnapped whilst having to contend with the small matter of saving the world.

The movie was popular with both critics and audiences and spawned three sequels.

Skydance will serve as the lead studio and oversee development and production on the next movie with Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will executive produce.

Robert is also working on a sequel to 'We Can Be Heroes'.

The filmmaker has been tapped to make a follow-up to the Netflix children's superhero film, which proved popular with audiences across the globe over the festive season.

The flick stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Pedro Pascal and Yaya Gosselin and follows what happens when a group of grown-up heroes are kidnapped by evil villains, leaving their children to save the day.

Robert took to Twitter to confirm the news, writing: "44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!!

"And... BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two! I'm in full development of the sequel with @Netflix!"

Rodriguez is also working on the thriller 'Hypnotic', which stars Ben Affleck, and 'The Mandalorian' spin-off 'The Book of Boba Fett' which will follow the adventures of the 'Star Wars' bounty hunter.