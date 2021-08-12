Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have recorded a new album together.

The two artists have announced their LP 'Raise The Roof' will be available from November 19 via Warner Music. The record comes 14 years after their first collaboration 'Raising Sand’, which was released in 2007 to critical acclaim, going on to win five Grammys.

The first song from the album is 'Can’t Let Go', which was originally written by Randy Weeks, and most notably recorded by Lucinda Williams for her 1998 album ‘Car Wheels On A Gravel Road’.

'Raise The Roof' has been produced by T Bone Burnett and features musicians such as drummer Jay Bellerose, guitarists Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo, Bill Frisell and Buddy Miller, bassists Dennis Crouch and Viktor Krauss, pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl and more.

The record is comprised of 12 tracks written by songwriters such as The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint and more, whilst ‘High and Lonesome’ is an original song written by Plant and Burnett.

Announcing the project, Led Zeppelin legend Plant, 72, insisted fans will be surprised by the pair's choice of songs, and their interpretations.

He said: "It’s a vacation, really - the perfect place to go that you least expected to find.

"You hear something and you go, ‘Man, listen to that song, we got to sing that song!’"

Krauss, 50, added: "We wanted it to move.

"We brought other people in, other personalities within the band, and coming back together again in the studio brought a new intimacy to the harmonies.”

Following the album's release, Plant and Krauss intend to tour together again in 2022.

‘Raise The Roof' tracklisting:

1. ‘Quattro (World Drifts In)’

2. ‘The Price of Love’

3. ‘Go Your Way’

4. ‘Trouble With My Lover’

5. ‘Searching for My Love’

6. ‘Can’t Let Go’

7. ‘It Don’t Bother Me’

8. ‘You Led Me to The Wrong’

9. ‘Last Kind Words Blues’

10. ‘High and Lonesome’

11. ‘Going Where the Lonely Go’

12. ‘Somebody Was Watching Over Me’