'The Batman' has wrapped production work.

The eagerly-awaited superhero movie - which stars Robert Pattinson as the titular character - has endured repeated delays due to coronavirus lockdowns and positive tests over recent months, but director Matt Reeves has now confirmed that the movie has wrapped.

The director shared an on-set photo via his Twitter account and captioned the image: "#LastDay #TheBatman (sic)"

The much-hyped film - which also stars the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Jeffrey Wright - is a reboot of the 'Batman' film franchise.

Production on the project was originally suspended between March and September 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But assuming there are no more delays, 'The Batman' is now expected to hit cinema screens in March 2022.

Last month, a member of the crew tested positive for coronavirus and an insider subsequently admitted that the pandemic was proving to be a huge challenge for the makers of the movie.

The source said at the time: "Shooting a blockbuster of this scale is difficult enough without the threat of COVID looming large.

"While this proves Warner Bros’ testing regime is working, having so many people away from set for ten days is a headache the studio could do without, especially when they are relying on the stunt team to deliver the film’s most spectacular scenes."

Prior to that, filming was suspended when Robert Pattinson tested positive for the virus.

A spokesperson said: "A member of 'The Batman' production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused."

The movie star - who has replaced Ben Affleck as the iconic superhero - caught the virus days after the production had resumed filming following the coronavirus lockdown earlier in 2020.