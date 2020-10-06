‘The Batman’ has been pushed back to March 2022, while 'Dune' will take its original release slot of October 2021, but the release of 'The Matrix 4' has been brought forward to next year following a shake-up from Warner Bros..
‘The Batman’ has been pushed back to March 2022.
Warner Bros. have confirmed a major shift in their release schedule that will affect a number of big blockbusters in the foreseeable future, with Matt Reeves’ superhero saga – which stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role – being moved from its 1 October 2021 slot to 4 March the following year.
‘The Batman’ has moved to accommodate Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ remake because the sci-fi epic is taking the DC tale’s original slot, having previously been due for release on 18 December this year.
Another DC film, ‘The Flash’ – which is due to begin filming in March next year - is moving from 3 June 2022, to 4 November 2022.
That November date was when ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ had been due for release but it has now been pushed back to June 2023.
Jaume Collet-Serra’s spin-off film ‘Black Adam’, which will feature Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has now lost its release date entirely, with its 22 December 2021 drop scrubbed from the slate and it is now undated.
However, there is some good news for fans because Lana Wachowski’s fourth instalment of ‘The Matrix’ franchise – which will see Keanu Reeves return as Neo – has been moved forward so fans will no longer have to wait until April 2022 to see the film. Instead, it will hit cinemas on ‘Black Adam’s original December 2021 release date.
Warner Bros. have also taken the long-in-development ‘Minecraft’ movie off their release calendar, having previously been scheduled for 4 March, 2022.
The studio also have two other Untitled WB Event Films earmarked for release on 3 June 2022 and 5 August 2022.
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...