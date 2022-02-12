Robert Pattinson thought 'The Devil All the Time' was "supposed to be a comedy" because the script was "so extreme".
Robert Pattinson thought 'The Devil All the Time' was "supposed to be a comedy".
The 35-year-old actor portrayed a preacher who seduces young parishioners in the 2020 drama and admitted the script for the film was "so extreme" and the characters so "monstrous" he thought everything was being exaggerated for laughs.
He told the new issue of GQ magazine: " thought that one was supposed to be a comedy. I remember reading the script and it was so extreme, with such monstrous characters, I was thinking it had to be.”
In 2019's 'The King', Robert - who is the face of Dior Homme - brought light relief to the period drama with his portrayal of The Dauphin and he admitted his performance was initially "a joke" but he decided that performance was right for the film.
He said: “I’d been trying to do it seriously, but then I was talking to someone at Dior and I started mimicking them and doing it in this funnier way.
“I started doing it as a joke at first, but then I filmed myself and watched it back, and thought this actually kinda works.”
The 'Batman' actor recalled the early days of his career and how he dreaded having to go up against Eddie Redmayne or Andrew Garfield in auditions.
He said: “If I hadn’t gotten really lucky and had instead been forced to audition all these years, I wouldn’t have a career at all. I’m so bad it.
“Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield were so f****** good at auditioning, it’s just unbelievable. You’d see them, and then if you were waiting outside, you would literally hear casting directors inside going, Oh, my God! Oh, my God! And you’d be like, F****** hell, who’s inside? And Eddie would come out and be like, 'Hey, mate'.
"I’d be doing something thinking it was a comedy, and suddenly hear these heaving sobs. I’m thinking, Who has managed to get a sob out of this?! And then f****** Eddie comes out, goddamnit.”
Read the full interview in GQ's March issue - which goes on sale on 22 February - and on GQ.com at gq.com/story/robert-pattinson-march-cover-profile.
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...