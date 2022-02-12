Robert Pattinson thought 'The Devil All the Time' was "supposed to be a comedy".

The 35-year-old actor portrayed a preacher who seduces young parishioners in the 2020 drama and admitted the script for the film was "so extreme" and the characters so "monstrous" he thought everything was being exaggerated for laughs.

He told the new issue of GQ magazine: " thought that one was supposed to be a comedy. I remember reading the script and it was so extreme, with such monstrous characters, I was thinking it had to be.”

In 2019's 'The King', Robert - who is the face of Dior Homme - brought light relief to the period drama with his portrayal of The Dauphin and he admitted his performance was initially "a joke" but he decided that performance was right for the film.

He said: “I’d been trying to do it seriously, but then I was talking to someone at Dior and I started mimicking them and doing it in this funnier way.

“I started doing it as a joke at first, but then I filmed myself and watched it back, and thought this actually kinda works.”

The 'Batman' actor recalled the early days of his career and how he dreaded having to go up against Eddie Redmayne or Andrew Garfield in auditions.

He said: “If I hadn’t gotten really lucky and had instead been forced to audition all these years, I wouldn’t have a career at all. I’m so bad it.

“Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield were so f****** good at auditioning, it’s just unbelievable. You’d see them, and then if you were waiting outside, you would literally hear casting directors inside going, Oh, my God! Oh, my God! And you’d be like, F****** hell, who’s inside? And Eddie would come out and be like, 'Hey, mate'.

"I’d be doing something thinking it was a comedy, and suddenly hear these heaving sobs. I’m thinking, Who has managed to get a sob out of this?! And then f****** Eddie comes out, goddamnit.”

Read the full interview in GQ's March issue - which goes on sale on 22 February - and on GQ.com at gq.com/story/robert-pattinson-march-cover-profile.