'The Batman' actor Robert Pattinson has revealed he is ''on a meal plan'' for his role as the Caped Crusader.
Robert Pattinson has been put ''on a meal plan'' for 'The Batman'.
The 34-year-old actor - who will play the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' upcoming comic book reboot - has opened up about the structure he has amid the coronavirus pandemic, and how he's finding it ''extraordinarily easy'' to stick to.
He told GQ magazine: ''I'm essentially on a meal plan for 'Batman.' Thank God. I don't know what I'd be doing other than that.
''I can survive. I'll have oatmeal with, like, vanilla protein powder on it. And I will barely even mix it up. It's extraordinarily easy.
''Like, I eat out of cans and stuff. I'll literally put Tabasco inside a tuna can and just eat it out of the can.''
However, Pattinson admitted he has found it difficult sticking to his workout regime for the role, and he's been ignoring the trainer hired for him by Warner Bros.
He added: ''I think if [other actors are] working out all the time, [they're] part of the problem.
''You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the '70s. Even James Dean - he wasn't exactly ripped. Literally, I'm just barely doing anything.''
Meanwhile, the star is still excited to play Batman in the upcoming movie, and he has been intrigued by the opportunity to put his own stamp on the character.
He explained: ''I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character.
''You've seen this sort of lighter version, you've seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version. And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where's my opening?''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...