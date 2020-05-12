Robert Pattinson thinks it is ''satisfying'' to explore more ground in 'The Batman'.

The 33-year-old movie star - who is playing the title character in the Matt Reeves remake - decided to take on the role after avoiding blockbuster movies as he thinks a role is more fun when several actors have already created various versions of the character.

Speaking to the June/July issue of GQ magazine, he said: ''I think sometimes the downsides seem like upsides. I like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character. And then I was thinking, it's fun when more and more ground has been covered.

''Like, where is the gap? You've seen this sort of lighter version, you've seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version. And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think, 'Where's my opening?' And also, do I have anything inside me which would work if I could do it? And then also, it's a legacy part, right? I like that.''

The caped crusader has previously been adapted in a series of films including the most recent adaption from Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' trilogy starring Christian Bale, but Reeves' take is to make the superhero darker.

Meanwhile, Pattinson has recently worked with the 'Batman Begins' director on his upcoming film 'Tenet' though he doesn't remember a lot of the movie.

He explained: ''It's funny, 'cause I totally forgot, like, I'd totally forgotten a lot of the character stuff. I forgot a lot of things at the beginning of the movie. I was so obsessed with watching Christopher Hitchens debates.

''A lot of my character stuff, I was trying to do a Chris Hitchens impersonation, and I completely forgot that I was doing that until I saw my notes. I'm so curious. I mean, I literally haven't seen a frame of this movie.''