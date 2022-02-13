Robert Pattinson played vampire Edward Cullen opposite Kristen Stewart's human Bella Swan in the 'Twilight Saga' movie franchise but admitted that he strongly disagreed with how the studio wanted to portray his character.
Robert Pattinson spent most of his time on the 'Twilight' set "infuriated".
He told GQ.com: "I wanted to make it as arty as possible. We had this strange tension where the studio was scared to make things a little bit too emo and stuff. I thought that was the only way to play it. I spent so much time [on set] infuriated… I can’t believe the way I was acting half the time."
And Robert revealed his managers even warned him that he was in danger of being fired.
He said they told him after one set visit: "You’ll be fired by the end of the day if you don’t stop doing what you’re doing."
He also admitted to being high on valium during his audition, explaining: "I had started to develop this absolute terror of auditions, which I’m sure a lot of actors have. I could be so enthusiastic about something and then the day of the audition, my confidence would just entirely collapse. The same thing happened on the morning of the ‘Twilight’ audition.
“I had never taken a Valium before. I just remember feeling so glorious in the back of the taxi with the window open and just being like, ‘Wow, this is what I’ve been missing.’ I think I had this quite spacey, detached kind of thing in the audition, which must have worked for the character."
