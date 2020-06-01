Robert Pattinson admits that he had the ''wrong take'' on his character in 'Tenet'.

The 'Twilight' star struggled to grasp the plot of Christopher Nolan's spy thriller which impacted on his performance.

He told Esquire magazine: ''It's an incredibly complicated movie, like all of Chris's movies.

''I mean, you have to watch them when they're completely finished and edited three or four times to understand what the true meaning is.''

The 34-year-old actor explained how he would ask co-star John David Washington if he understood what was going on to try and help him with his own performance.

Pattinson said: ''When you're doing them, I mean, there were months at a time where I'm like, 'Am I ... I actually, honestly, have no idea if I'm even vaguely understanding what's happening.' And yeah, I would definitely say that to John David.

''On the last day, I asked him a question about what was happening in a scene, and it was just so profoundly the wrong take on the character. And it was like, 'Have you been thinking this the entire time?'''

''There's definitely a bond in kind of hiding the fact that maybe neither one of us knew exactly what was going on. But then I thought, 'Ah, but John David actually did know. He had to know what was going on.'''

'The Lighthouse' star previously explained how he was ''locked in a room'' to read the script for 'Tenet'.

Pattinson said: ''I got locked in a room to read the script - I don't have it myself, I've been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there's just something about Chris Nolan's stuff.

''He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it's unreal.''