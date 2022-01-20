Robert Pattinson is reportedly being considered for Bong Joon-ho's next movie.
According to Variety, the 35-year-old actor is being eyed to take on the lead role in the 52-year-old 'Parasite' director's big-screen adaptation of the upcoming Edward Ashton novel, 'Mickey7', which is released next month.
The tome tells the story of “an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonise the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous — even suicidal — the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact.”
Joon-ho is writing and helming the movie for Warner Bros., and last year Robert signed a first-look deal with the studio.
The 'Twilight' star - who is playing the caped crusader in their upcoming blockbuster 'The Batman' - inked a production deal to develop feature film, SVOD (HBO Max) and WBTV properties.
He said in a statement: "Warner Bros Pictures and HBO have always been synonymous with groundbreaking filmmaking.
“I’m thrilled to be working with them to discover the most exciting new voices in film and television and help bring their visions to life.
"I’ve loved working with the studio over the years and have so much respect for their dedication, their willingness to take chances and their desire to push the envelope creatively.”
Meanwhile, Robert's co-star Zoe Kravitz recently teased that his transformation into Batman is "incredible."
The 33-year-old actress plays Catwoman in the hotly-awaited flick and revealed "a lot of work" has gone into making the movie magnificent.
She said: "Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world. [Director] Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I'm just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this."
