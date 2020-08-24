Robert Pattinson was able to pee in his Batsuit after improvements were made to the costume.

The 'Tenet' star was advised by former Batman Christian Bale to make sure he was able to relieve himself before donning the Caped Crusader's ensemble, the same advice he gave to Ben Affleck when he became Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter-ego.

But 'The Batman' helmer, Matt Reeves, has revealed that they took on 'The Dark Knight' actor Bale's feedback when making the Batsuit for the hotly-anticipated flick.

Speaking during the DC FanDome convention at the weekend, Reeves explained: ''One of the big things that Rob actually talked to Christian Bale, and [Bale said], 'just make sure you're going to be able to relieve yourself,' so that was actually part of what was important to build into it.

''Like okay, he needs to be able to put it on. He also needs to be able to live as a human being.''

Elsewhere, the director revealed that the 2021 iteration will focus on Batman becoming the world's greatest detective.

He said: ''It's not an origin tale, and you're meeting him in the early days.

''And for me, what's really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman. And that in that Batman state, he's sort of in his best self.''

He continued: ''I hope what's different about what we're doing is try and do it in exactly that sort of manner and then of course the other things that are from the earlier history of the context of him being the world's greatest detective and how we got there.

''Those things have been touched on, but I don't know that they've been as central to the plot as they are in this particular Batman. So there's a lot of things I hope that will be totally different.''