Robert Pattinson has Christian Bale's feedback to thank for being able to relieve himself in the Batsuit.
Robert Pattinson was able to pee in his Batsuit after improvements were made to the costume.
The 'Tenet' star was advised by former Batman Christian Bale to make sure he was able to relieve himself before donning the Caped Crusader's ensemble, the same advice he gave to Ben Affleck when he became Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter-ego.
But 'The Batman' helmer, Matt Reeves, has revealed that they took on 'The Dark Knight' actor Bale's feedback when making the Batsuit for the hotly-anticipated flick.
Speaking during the DC FanDome convention at the weekend, Reeves explained: ''One of the big things that Rob actually talked to Christian Bale, and [Bale said], 'just make sure you're going to be able to relieve yourself,' so that was actually part of what was important to build into it.
''Like okay, he needs to be able to put it on. He also needs to be able to live as a human being.''
Elsewhere, the director revealed that the 2021 iteration will focus on Batman becoming the world's greatest detective.
He said: ''It's not an origin tale, and you're meeting him in the early days.
''And for me, what's really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman. And that in that Batman state, he's sort of in his best self.''
He continued: ''I hope what's different about what we're doing is try and do it in exactly that sort of manner and then of course the other things that are from the earlier history of the context of him being the world's greatest detective and how we got there.
''Those things have been touched on, but I don't know that they've been as central to the plot as they are in this particular Batman. So there's a lot of things I hope that will be totally different.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Robert Pattinson continues to distance himself from his teen heartthrob image with this scruffy B-movie....
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Bold and intelligent, this dark drama is a challenging portrait of the making of an...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
While this atmospheric Australian Outback thriller has plenty of edgy action, it's also meandering and...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
'The Rover', directed by award winning director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), is a dystopian crime...