Robert Downey Jr. and director Shane Black will reunite on a new movie adaption of 'Parker', based on the novels written by Donald Westlake under the pen name Richard Stark.
Robert Downey Jr. and Shane Black are to reunite for a new adaptation of 'Parker'.
The 56-year-old actor and the director – who worked together on the movie 'Iron Man 3' – are said to be reteaming for a new take on the novels written by Donald Westlake under the pen name Richard Stark.
According to Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni, the screenwriter behind 'Lethal Weapon' and 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' has scripted the new film project for Amazon Studios.
Robert is starring and will produce the film with his wife Susan Downey for Team Downey as well as Joel Silver.
Downey Jr. will be the latest actor to play the meticulous career criminal on screen, following in the footsteps of Lee Marvin, Robert Duvall and Mel Gibson. He was most recently portrayed by Jason Statham in the 2013 film 'Parker'.
The star enjoyed huge success in his portrayal of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a role he played for more than a decade from the original 2008 movie. Marvel chief Kevin Feige previously described the studio's decision to cast Robert as its greatest risk.
He recalled: "I was lucky enough to be involved in early 'Spider-Man' films and 'X-Men' films. But we wanted to do an 'Iron Man' movie. And I do think, still, the biggest risk - which seems outrageous to say now - was casting Robert Downey Jr.
"It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn't be sitting here today. I really believe that."
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
This generational drama strains so hard to be serious that it's almost laughable. Its big...
Like comfort food, this movie has very little nutritional value, but it sure goes down...
Hank Palmer is a ruthless but excellent lawyer, despised by many of his peers for...