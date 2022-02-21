Robert Downey Jr. and Shane Black are to reunite for a new adaptation of 'Parker'.

The 56-year-old actor and the director – who worked together on the movie 'Iron Man 3' – are said to be reteaming for a new take on the novels written by Donald Westlake under the pen name Richard Stark.

According to Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni, the screenwriter behind 'Lethal Weapon' and 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' has scripted the new film project for Amazon Studios.

Robert is starring and will produce the film with his wife Susan Downey for Team Downey as well as Joel Silver.

Downey Jr. will be the latest actor to play the meticulous career criminal on screen, following in the footsteps of Lee Marvin, Robert Duvall and Mel Gibson. He was most recently portrayed by Jason Statham in the 2013 film 'Parker'.

The star enjoyed huge success in his portrayal of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a role he played for more than a decade from the original 2008 movie. Marvel chief Kevin Feige previously described the studio's decision to cast Robert as its greatest risk.

He recalled: "I was lucky enough to be involved in early 'Spider-Man' films and 'X-Men' films. But we wanted to do an 'Iron Man' movie. And I do think, still, the biggest risk - which seems outrageous to say now - was casting Robert Downey Jr.

"It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn't be sitting here today. I really believe that."