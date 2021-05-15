Robert De Niro's injury won't affect production on 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

The 77-year-old actor hurt his leg at his home in Oklahoma - where he is living while filming Martin Scorsese's upcoming thriller alongside Leonardo Dicaprio - and has travelled to New York for treatment.

However, Robert is not due back on set for three weeks so the incident will not delay production.

De Niro's representative told The Hollywood Reporter: "While at his on-location home in Oklahoma for the filming of Martin Scorsese’s 'Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert De Niro injured his quadriceps muscle, which will be treated medically in New York. This will not affect production as he was not scheduled to film again for another three weeks."

Meanwhile, the Apple Original movie is based on David Grann's best-selling book of the same name.

The Osage Nation were the richest people per capita in the world and were killed one by one after oil was discovered on their land. As the death toll increased, the newly-created FBI took up the case and unravelled one of the most monstrous crimes in American history.

Jesse Plemons plays the lead FBI agent Tom White in the investigation, which came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

And Lily Gladstone stars as Mollie Burkhart – an Osage married to Ernest (DiCaprio), the nephew of a powerful local rancher portrayed by De Niro.

Scorsese is directing and producing the movie for Apple with Eli Roth writing the screenplay. A release date is yet to be confirmed.

The Hollywood legend recently revealed that the coronavirus pandemic actually benefited 'Killers of the Flower Moon' despite the project being subject to numerous delays as a result.

He said: "I feel as we're playing with it now, it's had a layer in, along with the actual main characters, of that sense that everybody is on [the collusion].

"Even the kindly old shopkeepers and that sort of thing. They're in on it just by being there.

"In any event, it's given us time to read more, and do more with costumes, locations, the structure of the buildings, houses, types of rooms."