Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway will reunite in 'Armageddon Time'.

The famous duo - who previously starred together in 2015 comedy 'The Intern' - are reportedly set for the upcoming US period drama based on 'Ad Astra' director James Gray's own childhood memories.

According to Variety, De Niro and Hathaway have joined the cast alongside Oscar Isaac and Donald Sutherland.

The coming-of-age story is set to explore friendship and loyalty against the backdrop of the US with the country set to elect Ronald Reagan as president.

Gray - who has penned the script for the film - is also set to direct the flick, which is based on his experiences as a student in New York.

The casting update comes after it was revealed last month that Cate Blanchett would star in the upcoming movie.

She is also attached to Adam McKay's Netflix project 'Don't Look Up'.

The movie also stars Jennifer Lawrence and will tell the story of two astronomers trying to warn mankind of an asteroid that will destroy Earth.

McKay is writing and directing the film, which marks his first movie for a streaming service.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic means it is currently unknown when either of the projects are expected to begin production.

Meanwhile, De Niro is set to team up with Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's next film 'Killers of the Flower Moon', while Hathaway's 'The Witches' was recently taken off the release schedule for Warner Bros.

Isaac - who most famously appeared as X-wing pilot Poe Dameron in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy, including 'The Force Awakens', 'The Last Jedi' and 'Rise of Skywalker' - is set for Ben Stiller's 'London'.

Sutherland's upcoming thriller 'The Burnt Orange Heresy' is set to be released in August.