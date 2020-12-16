Christmas wouldn't really be Christmas without a cheeky little smile from Stoke-On-Trent's favourite son, Robbie Williams. Following last years string of festive flavoured releases Robbie has popped up this year with a whole album full of Christmas delights, including this one, 'Can't Stop Christmas'. The deluxe edition of Robbie's latest album, 'The Christmas Present', contains 29 seasonal songs including tracks featuring Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams and even heavy weight boxing champion Tyson Fury!
On 'Can't Stop Christmas' Robbie is flying solo as he recalls the last "miserable" year, saying he feels like "we're at war" and that "we're going out of our minds". He sings of Facetime and Zoom and shopping on-line, all the things that have become the new norm this year. The song is full of energy and Christmas spirit with all the ingredients to make it a festive hit including a children's choir, triangles and sleigh bells.
Robbie doesn't disappoint in the video that accompanies the song either. He's decked out in his favourite Christmas jumper as he sings a long in his living room whilst watching the TV. In typical Robbie Williams style he can't resist a comical impression of Boris Johnson as he delivers the daily briefing from Downing Street. His dancing as BJ is something else and the sight of Chris Whitty singing a la Queen in the Bohemian Rhapsody video is genius. It's highly unlikely we'll see a glitter ball in the briefing room any day soon but it would be a welcome relief to see some degree levity brought to bear. It's all very light hearted, very amusing and delivers a sense of positivity from an initially grim synopsis.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
We spoke to The Corrs' frontwoman about her festive new release.
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
From child star to rockstar, Taylor Momsen has been through quite the career evolution in her time - and all by the age of 27!
True stories of music and the macabre...
Doja Cat isn't the only one who shocked the world with a new image.
Eight stunning covers of Nine Inch Nails as we welcome them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
"This is one of those avant-garde things, is it?" says a droll, dubious and dying...