Robbie Williams wants to fight Liam Gallagher to raise money for the NHS.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker has been locked in a feud with the former Oasis frontman for several years and, two decades after he first challenged the 47-year-old rocker to a boxing match, he's again asked him to get in the ring for a good cause.

Robbie explained how watching the boxing match between YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI last year inspired him to want to fight but Liam would be his only choice of opponent as there's no one else he ''dislikes'' enough to motivate him to put the effort into training.

He said: ''I still want to fight. There's a lot of things I want to experience.

''I saw KSI and Logan Paul fight and just thought, 'That looks amazing.'

''I don't dislike anybody enough to train for those 10 weeks and give it my all apart from Liam.

''The offer still stands, I'm available, let's do it for the NHS.''

The 46-year-old star branded Liam an ''archetypal schoolboy bully'' and admitted he puts all his frustrations with other people onto the 'Once' hitmaker.

He added: ''Anybody that's ever bullied me at all, I forget about them and put it all on to one person and that's Liam.

''And that's why I want to fight him in the ring.''

Last October, Robbie - who first laid down the gauntlet to Liam at the 2000 BRIT Awards with a £100,000 bet on the table - suggested the pair go head to head in a ''professional'' boxing match, but retracted his statements the following month when his wife Ayda Field called the idea ''embarrassing''.

Ayda told Robbie: ''I think it is embarrassing. You are 45, man. You're going to go in a ring and smack each other? It's just lame.

''First of all, neither one of you are at your top, peak form. You are not in your twenties, I hate to break it to you. You are both peppered at this point. Your back's going to go out, your knees are going to buckle. I am going to have to bring you back from the dead after this. I don't understand it.

''I am going to knock the hate out, so you feel no need, to the point where you might even send Liam Gallagher a Christmas card. We're going to melt the ice off that snowman.''

Robbie eventually agreed with his wife, and said he would instead try to bring some ''joy'' to the 'Shockwave' singer, especially with Christmas approaching at the time.

He said: ''This is the festive season of giving and joy to all men, even Liam Gallagher. Thank God we have steered this tanker around to where we should be.''