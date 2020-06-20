Robbie Williams is ''very grateful'' to be spending so much ''concentrated'' time with his kids in lockdown.

The 'Go Gentle' hitmaker admits he has some ''anxiety'' about not being able to work at the moment but he is grateful that he can be with his four children - Teddy, seven, Charlton, five, Colette, 20 months, and Beau, three months - and his wife, Ayda Field.

Speaking on Heart radio, he said: ''I've been wanting to get back to work and do things. And I've been thinking, I've got sort of anxiety about, I can't get and be and do, and then I thought to myself, do you know what, I'm in exactly the right place with exactly the right people at exactly the right time.

''There might never be another time on the planet where I get to spend this much concentrated time with my family, my kids so I'm very grateful ... Like you say, finding the positive in a negative, that bit has been a blessing for me. That being said, I can't wait to get back to work and do what I do because I enjoy doing that too.''

Meanwhile, previously admitted he really struggled to cope when he thought the virus would stop him from seeing his kids, dubbing it ''apocalyptic''.

He said: ''My thought process at the time was 'I can't get to my children, I can't get to my wife. It's apocalyptic. And then the s**t hit the fan. What if the fan gets bigger and the s**t gets more and I can't get to my people?' And for those moments, and the psychic attack that comes from the media and the news, plus that I couldn't get to you, it really fed into my anxiety and I felt I was starting to get the symptoms.''