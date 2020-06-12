Robbie Williams uses his Ayda Field's eyebrow trimmer to cut his pubic hair.

The 41-year-old actress has admitted to being horrified when she discovered that the 46-year-old star was secretly cutting his pubic hair with her eyebrow trimmer.

Speaking on their 'Keeping Up With The Williamses' podcast, Ayda said to her husband: ''You fart in your hand, cup it and smell it ... Another thing: you trim your pubic hair with my eyebrow clippers and you leave it.''

But Robbie, 46, appeared to be unfazed by his wife discovering his secret routine.

The chart-topping pop star - who has been married to Ayda since 2010 - replied: ''Granted, I am a bad person. Let's say you win in this episode of what annoys me.''

Meanwhile, Robbie previously confessed that at one stage in his life, he was ''unable to leave the sofa'' for three years as he battled agoraphobia.

The chart-topping star admitted the anxiety disorder - which causes people to avoid places or situations that may trigger panics - left him housebound for years.

Robbie - who enjoyed huge success as a solo artist after quitting Take That in 1995 - shared: ''My career had gone stratospheric and taken me to Mars, and I needed some time to get my equilibrium back and get myself back together.

''It was my body and mind telling me I shouldn't go anywhere, that I couldn't do anything. It was telling me to just wait - so I literally just sat and waited.

''I was agoraphobic from around 2006 to 2009. Those years were just spent wearing a cashmere kaftan, eating Kettle Chips, growing a beard and staying in.''